Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $58.03 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

