Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,549. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $203.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

