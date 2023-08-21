Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,889 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $218.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

