Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 980 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $269.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

