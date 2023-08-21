Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 586,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $116,577,000 after buying an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.53.

PANW stock opened at $209.69 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

