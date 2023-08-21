Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $281.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 12.6 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.10 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.