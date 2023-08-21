PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

