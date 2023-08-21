Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.6 %

PTON stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

