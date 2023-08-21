Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $77.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.30.

PFGC opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

