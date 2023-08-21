PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in PG&E by 18.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PG&E by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

