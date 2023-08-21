Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,420 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.62% of Bumble worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bumble by 87.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 23.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL opened at $16.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

