Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $37,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $237.86 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

