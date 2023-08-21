Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $78.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

