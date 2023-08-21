Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

