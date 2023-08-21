Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.64. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

