PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered PLBY Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered PLBY Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

