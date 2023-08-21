Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of BPOP opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

