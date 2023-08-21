Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $202.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.51. Primerica has a 52-week low of $120.18 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,640 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

