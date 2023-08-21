Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $7.14 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $488,458,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $670.25 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $706.25 and its 200 day moving average is $684.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

