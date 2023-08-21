Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

