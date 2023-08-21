Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ (RRGB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $10.80 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $417.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,594.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

