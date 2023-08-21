Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys Shares of 2,664 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 104.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

