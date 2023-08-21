Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $50,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 548,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 858,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

