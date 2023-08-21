Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $884.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $812.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $750.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 687,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,254,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

