Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $985.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $960.00 to $985.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.10.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $812.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

