Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $980.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $980.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $884.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $812.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $750.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

