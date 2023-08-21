Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,000 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $181.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

