Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,199 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

