Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

SJM stock opened at $142.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -455.91%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

