Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $811,000 Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $61.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

