Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $906,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

