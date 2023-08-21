Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 269.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.