Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.04 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

