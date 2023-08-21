Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 297 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 259.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $382.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.00 and a 200-day moving average of $368.72.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

