Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Corning by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

