Reviewing OmniAb (OABI) & Its Peers

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) is one of 38 public companies in the "Commercial physical research" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OmniAb to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OmniAb and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 49 778 1306 30 2.61

OmniAb presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.75%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 17.26%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

56.5% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s peers have a beta of 5.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $66.12 million -$22.33 million -24.74 OmniAb Competitors $1.73 billion $92.56 million 0.96

OmniAb’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -1,027.79% -112.83% -24.63%

Summary

OmniAb beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

