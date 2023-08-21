Rocket Companies (RKT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT):

8/15/2023 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $8.50 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2023 – Rocket Companies was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

RKT stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

