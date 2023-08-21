Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.