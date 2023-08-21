Roth Mkm Trims RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Target Price to $13.00

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RenovoRx Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.72 on Friday. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RenovoRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $44,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $32,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

