Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of STAG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

