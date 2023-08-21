Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $161.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.20.

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. Target has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

