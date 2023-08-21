Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,710,698. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a PE ratio of 539.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.