Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

CRM opened at $204.83 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a PE ratio of 539.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,710,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

