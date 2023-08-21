Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.4 %

SANM opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 864,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 17,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.