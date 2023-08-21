Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

SCHG opened at $72.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

