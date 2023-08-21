Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SA stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,652 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,728,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

