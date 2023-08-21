Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells $30,949.29 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

SILK stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

