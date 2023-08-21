SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

NYSE:SBOW opened at $40.94 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $926.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riposte Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after buying an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 177,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.