Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $374,377.08 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $374,377.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,371,876 shares in the company, valued at $21,916,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32.

On Friday, June 16th, Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $556,371.24.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $4,731,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451,146 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. China Renaissance lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

