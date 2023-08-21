Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $147.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,743 shares of company stock worth $112,354,939. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.